MHC dismisses plea seeking to register PMLA case against BJP’s Nainar Nagendran and Congress’ Robert Bruce

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed the petition seeking to register PMLA case against Tirunelveli Parliament constituency candidate of BJP Nainar Nagendran and Congress candidate Robert Bruce.

A division bench of Justice MS Ramesh and Justice Sunder Mohan observed that a detailed order will be issued later, while dismissing a petition moved by CM Raghavan, an independent candidate from Tirunelveli constituency, seeking to direct the ED to take action based on his representation.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) should register a case against Nainar Nagendran and Robert Bruce, since huge amount of money was seized from their connected places during the election model code of conduct was in effect.

The seized amount is to distribute among the voters, the counsel contended and sought to register the case prevention of money laundering act (PMLA) against the candidates.

The standing counsel for ED Ramesh submitted that cases were registered regarding the seizure of the money under section 171C, 171E, 171F and 188 of IPC.

Since the sections are not under the scheduled offences, the ED cannot register the case under PMLA.

On April 15, Rs. 3.99 crore was seized from three persons at Tambaram railway station by the election flying squad, who were alleged to be the associates of BJP candidate Nainar Nagendran.

Likewise, Rs.28.50 lakhs was also seized from Tirunelveli East DMK district secretary's office, which the petitioner claiming that the money is to distribute on behalf of Congress candidate Robert Bruce.