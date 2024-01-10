MHC dismisses plea of Murasoli trust in Panchami land row

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) on Wednesday dismissed the writ of prohibition preferred by the Murasoli trust, to prohibit the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) from adjudicating with the complaint alleging the trust grabbed Panchami land.

Justice SM Subramanian observed that since the then Vice Chairman of the commission L Murugan is not holding the post now, the NCSC is directed to issue fresh notice for the inquiry. Further, the judge directed the commission to inquire the complaint on merit.

On October 21, 2019, Srinivasan, State BJP secretary filed a complaint in the NCSC alleging that the Murasoli trust grabbed more than 12 grounds of Panchami land in Kodambakkam and sought for action.

Based upon the complaint the then vice chairman of NCSC L Murugan sent notices to the Murasoli trust to appear for an explanation.

Aggrieved by the complaint and the notice the Murasoli Trust approached MHC.