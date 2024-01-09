MHC dismisses Ex-DGP Rajesh Das's plea in harassment case and directed to face the trial

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) on Tuesday dismissed Ex-DGP Rajesh Das's plea seeking to transfer the case against him for the alleged offense under the Prohibition of Women Harassment Act, from Villupuram district court to any other court.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh wrote that there is no merit in the petition and the relief sought by the petitioner cannot be granted.

The judge directed the petitioner to be present before the appellate court on January 12, to face the trial.

The final arguments on the side of the petitioner shall commence from January 18 and it shall be completed on or before January 24, read the judgment.

Rajesh Das contended that the mind of the appellate court was influenced by the huge adverse publicity against him. Hence, the appellate remedy before the Villupuram court is illusory and sought to transfer the case.

Senior counsel V Prakash appeared for Rajesh Das and contended that the petitioner was suffering from heart ailments and had to take post-operative care.

When the supporting medical records were filed before the appellate court, while seeking for an adjournment of the final hearing of the case, it was brushed aside by the court and went to the extent of fixing a date for passing judgment even without hearing the appellant, the counsel submitted. Hence the learned counsel urged to transfer the case to some other Sessions Court within the same district.

Additional Public Prosecutor A Damodaran vehemently objected to the petitioner's submission and contended that the petitioner is now attempting to drag on the proceeding by filing this transfer petition.

The petitioner has been given sufficient opportunity in this case and in spite of the same, he was not willing to argue the main criminal appeal and has now chosen to raise the ground of bias against the Sessions Judge only to further drag on with the proceedings.

On June 16, 2023, the Chief Judicial Magistrate at Villupuram convicted Rajesh Das and imposed a three-year jail sentence in a case of harassing a women IPS officer.

Aggrieved by the conviction, Rajesh Das moved to Principal Judge, Villupuram. However, Rajesh Das approached the MHC to transfer the appeal from the Villupuram principal judge on the ground that he would not have a fair and impartial hearing of the appeal.