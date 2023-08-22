MHC dismissed petition seeking to ban concrete road

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has dismissed a petition seeking to ban the concrete road laying process instead of tar road in Thiruvannamalai, where the famous Arunachaleswarar temple car will be taken out into procession.

The case was listed before the first division bench of the Madras High Court (MCH) comprising Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice P D Audikesavalu.

The petitioner T S Shankar filed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) stating that if the road is laid in concrete rather than tar it will be difficult to do the procession of the Arunachaleeswarar temple car around the Mada streets.

The government pleader appeared for the State contended that 70 percent of the road laying work is completed and said concrete roads were laid around various temples including Parthasarathy temple. Further, the temple car is fixed with hydraulic brakes, hence there won't be any difficulties in the procession, he submitted. The government pleader also argued that the bona fide of the petitioner should be checked.

After the submissions the bench dismissed the petition, stating there is no scientific proof in the prayer.