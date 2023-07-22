MHC directs Union, TN govts to respond to petition seeking ban on fortified rice scheme

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Union and State governments to respond to the petition seeking to ban the fortified rice distribution scheme.



A petitioner Kanimozhi Manimaran moved the Madras High Court seeking to ban the distribution of fortified rice to all households.

The case was listed before the first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu. The petitioner said that there are various reasons why most of Indian women are anemic and malnutrition. The Union government planned to distribute the iron-fortified rice without any scientific research, the petitioner contended. According to research, the people with Thalassemia and Anemia should not consume the iron fortified foods, said the petitioner. Further, the petitioner doubts that this is a covert scheme of corporate companies to cause health hazards in the country and sought to ban the fortified rice scheme.

Additional Solicitor General ARL Sundaresan appeared for the Union government and Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram represented the state demanded time to get instructions from respective governments.

Accepting this, the bench posted the matter to September 1, 2023, for further hearings.

In 2021 Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the fortified rice will be distributed to all households by 2024 through the Public Distribution System and mid-day meal program. The Union government has allotted Rs.174 crores to implement the scheme.