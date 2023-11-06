MHC directs Union, State governments to file counter for Murugan's plea

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) has directed the Union and State governments to file a counter to a plea of Murugan, a convict of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, to provide proper escort to go to Sri Lankan deputy high commission at Chennai for getting an all country passport.

The case was listed before a division bench comprising Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice P Dhanabal.

The counsels appeared for the Union and State government sought time to file counter.

After the submission, the bench directed to file a counter and adjourned the matter to November 17 for hearing.

Nalini, wife of Murugan filed a petition in the MHC seeking to direct the Union and State governments to permit her husband to go to Srilankan deputy high commission office at Chennai with proper escort for getting an all-country passport and permit him to leave the county at his own cost. The petition also stated that Murugan is detained in a special camp at Trichy and restricted from moving out.

The petitioner sought to release Murugan from the special camp and allow him to live with his daughter in London.

The same bench directed Santhan, another convict of Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, to serve papers to the Union government in a plea seeking to deport him to Sri Lanka.

Santhan contended that he has been residing more than 10 months at the Trichy special camp after his release as he is a Sri Lankan citizen and he is not allowed to move out from the camp.

Santhan cited that his mother Maheswari is seriously ill who is residing in Sri Lanka, he wants to go to Sri Lanka immediately to take care of his mother, the petition read.

The bench directed to serve papers to the Union government and adjourned the matter to November 17 for further hearing.