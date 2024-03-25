MHC directs to recount the rejected postal ballots in 2021 Krishnagiri election

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed to recount the 605 postal ballot which was rejected by the returning officer in the Krishnagiri constituency during the 2021 assembly election and file a report before the court.

Justice PT Asha pronounced the final order in a election petition filed by DMK candidate T Senguttuvan challenging the election victory of his contender K Ashok Kumar from AIADMK.

The judge directed the Registrar of the High Court to recount the 605 postal ballot polled in the 2021 assembly election in the presence of two officials deputed by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The recount should be done in the presence of the petitioner and respondent, within one month, the judge directed.

Senguttuvan moved the HC seeking to declare the election victory of Ashok Kumar in Krishnagiri constituency as as illegal, void and liable to be set aside.

The petitioner sought the HC to appoint a registrar to scrutinize the 605 rejected postal ballots. It was also sought to compare the 605 rejected postal ballots with the 750 postal ballots polled in favour of AIADMK candidate to ascertain whether the standards applied by the returning officer was uniform.

Advocate Richardson Wilson appearing for the petitioner submitted that the 605 ballots were not dealt with in accordance with law, the returning officer rejected it for flimsy reasons, which were not communicated to the candidates. The advocate submitted that the postal ballots must be recounted by a Registrar of the Court, as the margin was only 794 votes.