MHC directs to produce the victim before the court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the CBCID to produce the alleged victim in the Siva Shankar Baba sexual harassment case through video conferencing.

Siva Shankar Baba moved the Madras High Court (MHC) to quash one of the cases filed against him. The petition was listed before Justice V Sivagnanam. The counsel appeared for the petitioner contended the bonafide of the complainant as she registered the complaint in 2021 for an alleged sexual harassment that happened in 2007.

Further, he argued that the complainant is now in Australia they haven't seen the alleged victim, till then the counsel sought a stay against the investigation. However, the judge refused to grant a stay and directed the CBCID to make arrangements to appear through video conferencing as the court wanted to ascertain the credentials of the alleged victim. The judge posted the matter to September 15, for further hearing.

In 2021, a series of sexual harassment complaints were registered by the students of Sushil Hari International Residential School, Kelambakkam, Chennai against C N Siva Shankaran alias Siva Shankar Baba a self-styled godman and founder of the school.