MHC directs to implead trustees of Chidambaram temple in plea challenging brahmotsavam

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the petitioner, challenging the notice issued by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) to conduct brahmotsavam to Thillai Govindaraja Perumal shrine in Chidambaram Natarajar temple, to implead the trustees of the temple.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad heard a petition moved by TR Ramesh seeking to quash the notice issued by HR&CE.

The petitioner submitted that brahmotsavam should not be conducted in the Chidambaram temple since the presiding deity is Natarajar.

The HR&CE submitted that pursuant to the division bench order the notice was issued to conduct the brahmotsavam to be held from May 24 to 29.

Since the Govindaraja Perumal doesn't have a separate temple and shares the premises of Chidambaram Natarajar temple, hence the brahmotsavam is scheduled in the same temple, submitted HR&CE.

After the submission, the bench questioned the petitioner why the trustees of the temple are not impleaded, without the trustees as a party the case cannot be heard, said the bench.

Further, the court directed the petitioner to implead the trustees as parties and posted the matter to April 29, for further submission.