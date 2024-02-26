MHC directs TN to take stringent action against pvt bus operators charging exorbitant fares

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the State to take stringent actions against the private bus operators charging exorbitant fares.

The first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy heard the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to direct the regional and State transport authorities to curb the private buses operators from charging excess fares.

The litigant contended that stringent action is not taken by the authorities against the transport operators for overcharging of the fares.

The State authorities only levy the compounding fees, thereby benefiting the State only, however, the same is not a deterrent to the transport operators, they keep on overcharging the fares, said the litigant.

The government pleader submitted that all the competent authorities were directed to intensify the checking in respect of the excess fare collection and to take coercive action against such excess fare collections under Section 86 (1) of the Act of 1988.

Even, the compounding fees is proposed to be enhanced to Rs.15,000, submitted the government pleader.

"Habitual erring transport operator overcharging the fare would not be deterred by only levying compounding fees," wrote the bench. In such cases, stringent action has to be taken against the habitual erring transport operators, read the judgment.