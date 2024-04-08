MHC directs TN govt to respond to minority schools representations

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State to respond to the representation of the minority schools seeking to exempt them from the purview of the Tamil Nadu Private Schools Act, 2018.

The first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad heard a batch of petitions filed by the schools against the various provisions of the act.

The counsel for the petitioners submitted that the Tamil Nadu Private Schools Act, 2018, certainly would have a bad impact on the religious and linguistic minority schools.

The government can exempt the minority schools under section 19 of the act, added the counsel.

Advocate General (AG) PS Raman appearing for the State submitted that the representations made by the educational institutions are under consideration, because of the election model code of conduct is in force in the State no action has been taken.

After the submissions, the bench posted the matter to June 25 for further submission.

Various school management filed nearly 300 writ petitions in HC challenging most of the provisions of Tamil Nadu Private Schools Act, 2018 which came into existence in 2023.