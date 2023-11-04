MHC directs Tiruppur Commissioner to respond to contempt petition within 4 weeks

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Tiruppur Corporation Commissioner to respond to a contempt of court petition, regarding an illegal hoarding complaint, within four weeks.

A petitioner K Gopinath from Tiruppur moved the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the Tirupur city corporation commissioner for not complying with the court order.

The case was listed before the first division bench of the MHC comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy.

The petitioner filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in MHC to remove the alleged illegal advertisement hoardings around Tiruppur. The petitioner claimed that some political parties and other organisations had illegally erected advertisement hoardings in Tiruppur without proper permission.

After the perusal of his PIL application in February this year, the Madras High Court directed the Tiruppur city commissioner Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar to consider his petition and pass appropriate orders within eight weeks. However, the commissioner did not take any action to remove the illegal hoardings, which is non-compliance with the court order, said the petitioner.

After the submission, the bench directed the Tiruppur commissioner to respond and adjourned the matter.