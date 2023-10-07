MHC directs TASMAC to provide COVID-19 benefits to employees

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the TASMAC to implement the benefits under National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), to the employees who have been affected during the Covid -19 pandemic.

Tamil Nadu Tasmac Paniyalargal Sangam, a registered union for TASMAC employees moved the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking to direct the TASMAC to implement the benefits under the government order issued in 2020 by implementing the NHIS in favour of the employees.

The case was listed before Justice R N Manjula. The counsel for the petitioner contended that the Tamil Nadu government issued an order in 2020 for the insurance scheme in respect of COVID-19 and allotted Rs 5 crore as a corpus fund for the insurance to the employee.

Even though many of the employees working in TASMAC shops have suffered due to COVID-19, TASMAC has failed to provide insurance benefits.

However, the managing director of TASMAC has filed a counter stated that circulars have been issued to provide medical expenses, medical benefits not only to the employees but also to the family members of the employees who are eligible for COVID–19 medical expenses from the health fund scheme.

After the submission, the judge directed the TASMAC MD to necessarily follow the circular and extend the benefits to the members of the petitioner association for the reimbursement of medical expenses.