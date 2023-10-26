MHC directs TASMAC not to release tender results until final orders

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) not to release the results of the e-tender to grant the right to collect empty bottles and sell eatables in the bars attached to the TASMAC at Thiruvallur (East) district.

A petitioner G Madhavan from Thiruvallur moved the Madras High Court (MHC) to quash the tender notice issued by TASMAC calling for e tenders to collect empty bottles and sell eatables in the bars attached to the TASMAC shops in Thiruvallur (East) for a period from November 2023 to October 2025.

The case was heard by Justice Krishnan Ramasamy.

The petitioner contended that the impugned notification lacks transparency and is vague by not providing the details of the bar premises and the details of the respective landlords while imposing a condition that the successful bidder has to obtain a NOC and rental agreement from the landlords of the bar premises within 7 days from the date of the offer.

Further, the petitioner also stated that he couldn't participate in the tender as it turned down his application.

It was also contended that in the guise of conducting a fair tender has chosen to carry out empty formality tailor-made to benefit persons chosen by them.

The additional advocate general J. Ravindran, appeared for TASMAC stated that petitioners may be allowed to participate in the tender, however, the result of the tender shall be not announced and may be postponed till final orders of the court.

After the submission, the judge permitted the petitioner to participate in the tender process. However, the result of the tender result shall not be announced and is postponed until final orders, the judge observed.