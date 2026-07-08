MHC directs state to respond to PIL on forensic, post-mortem SOP

The first bench comprising Chief Justice S.A. Dharmadhikari and Justice G. Arul Murugan directed the Health and Family Welfare Secretary, the Director of Medical Education and Research, and the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services to file their replies within four weeks.

During the hearing, the Bench orally observed, “This is how genuine PILs should come. Every day we are seeing useless PILs. Most are private interest litigations. This is for a public cause.”

In his petition, the advocate stated that, based on personal research, field enquiries, information from whistle-blowers and several reported incidents, he found serious deficiencies in the State’s medico-legal system. He alleged that wrong bodies had been handed over to families after post-mortem examinations due to misidentification, leading to the cremation or burial of other individuals’ bodies. He further claimed that post-mortem certificates and death records had, in certain cases, been issued for persons who were later found to be alive or whose identities were disproved through DNA and other scientific examinations.