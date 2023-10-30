MHC directs State to respond fireworks association's plea

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to respond to a plea of the Chennai Fireworks Dealers Welfare Association seeking to allot shops in Island grounds for festive sales.

The Chennai fireworks dealers welfare association moved the Madras High Court (MHC) claiming that the government has allotted shops to a new association that lacks proper documents to sell the crackers by violating the tender rules.

The case was listed before Justice Anita Sumanth.

According to the petitioner, the Chennai Metro Fireworks Dealers Association was started just two years ago and the government allotted shops to the new association, which lacks eligibility, not considering their association's representation.

The counsel, Vijay Anand, appeared for the petitioner's association and contended that the allotment of shops to an association that registered two years ago is in violation of the tender rules and allotment for the petitioner's association.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) R Neelakandan appeared for the State and contended that the allotment of the shops to the Chennai Metro Fireworks Dealers Association is in line with the tender rules and said that the allotment was given as the new association holds eligibility.

Further, it is also submitted that out of 60 shops allotted on Island grounds, 17 shops will be allotted to the petitioner's association.

After the submission, the judge directed both the association to represent before the Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation and settle the matter.