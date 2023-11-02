MHC directs State to register FIR against 3 police personnel attacking family

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) has directed the government to register FIR and initiate departmental proceedings against three police personnel who were attacked and abused an auto driver and his family with obscene language.



Petitioner A Raja from Chengam, Thiruvannamalai district moved the MHC seeking to take action by suspending the police personnel who attacked his family and abused in front of the general public.

The case was listed before Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan. According to the petitioner on July 11, 2016, the family was travelling in thier auto and the hundand and wife had an argument near Chengam old bus stand. At that time three police personnel Murugan, Nammalvar, and Vijayakumar who noticed the family altercation, intervened and at one stage started abusing the family for thier quarrel in the public place. The police also brutally attacked them with a wooden log, said the petitioner.

Later, the police personnel abused the petitioner and his family members with abusive words as they belong to a scheduled caste, said the petitioner. The police personnel also tore the clothes of the petitioner's wife and abused her in front of the general public, contended the petitioner. The police personnel also threatened the public who tried to help the petitioner's family, said the petitioner. The brutal attack by the police was also recorded in a CCTV installed at the place, he added.

As the petitioner and his family members sustained severe injuries they were admitted to the government hospital. The petitioner contended that even though he made a complaint to the Thiruvannamalai collector no action was taken against the police personnel and sought to suspend the police who attacked his family.

After the submission, the judge directed the police personnel, who attacked the petitioner and his family to pay Rs.50,000 to each of the family members. Further, the court directed the government to register an FIR against the police personnel and complete the investigation within twelve weeks. It was also directed to suspend the police personnel until the completion of disciplinary proceedings and disposed of the petition.