MHC directs State to open Melpathi Draupadi Amman temple to conduct poojas

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) directed the State to open Sri Dharmaraja Draupadi Amman temple at Melpathi, which was sealed due to enmity between Vanniyars and Dalits, to conduct poojas alone, and to ensure that no public is allowed to enter into the temple.

The temple will be opened only to enable the Poojari to enter into the temple and perform the pooja and after the same is completed, the temple will remain closed, wrote Justice N Anand Venkatesh while hearing two writ petitions seeking to perform poojas to the temple.

The judge directed the Superintendent of Police (SP), Villupuram to make arrangements to post sufficient police at the temple to ensure no law and order problem is created.

Considering the Parliament elections are going to be held in the State in April month, the judge directed the police to take stringent action against those who create violence, if any such situation occurs this court will pass orders to continue with the present status quo by keeping the temple closed, the judge warned.

On June 7 last year, the revenue divisional officer Villupuram sealed the temple by issuing an order under section 145 (1) of CrPC, as a situation of enmity arose between Vanniyars and Dalits of the locality regarding temple entry. It was reported that the local Vanniyars objected to the entry of Dalits into the temple. Hence, the district administration took the decision to close the temple until an amicable solution arrived between the two groups.

Being that position, petitioners Raji and G Gandhi moved the MHC seeking to direct the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) to open the temple to conduct poojas.

The district collector and SP of Villupuram raised apprehension that the opening of the temple may result in a law and order problem, more particularly considering the Lok Sabha elections are going to be held in the month of April.

However, the petitioners sought the court to pass an interim order to ensure that daily pooja is conducted in the temple since it involves the sentiments and beliefs of the local villagers.

After the submissions, the judge was allowed to conduct poojas in the temple and direct the State to uphold law and order.

Further, the matter is posted to June 10 for further orders.