MHC directs Speaker to conclude MLA disqualification proceeding

The bench observed that the resignations tendered by the defecting MLAs were "genuine" and "voluntary" and in accordance with the provisions of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. The Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly was not required to undertake a roving or detailed inquiry into the alleged motives behind the resignations.

Accordingly, the acceptance of the resignations and the consequential declaration of vacancies were constitutionally valid, the bench held.

The pendency of disqualification proceedings did not constitutionally bar the Speaker from accepting the resignations, as resignation and disqualification are two distinct constitutional processes. The Speaker was, therefore, competent to accept the resignations notwithstanding the pending disqualification proceedings, the bench said.

However, the acceptance of the resignations did not render the pending disqualification proceedings academic or infructuous. The Speaker was still required to adjudicate and decide the disqualification proceedings, the bench held.

It further observed that the High Court has the power under Article 226 of the Constitution of India to intervene if the Speaker fails to decide disqualification proceedings within a reasonable period.

In the circumstances, it issued a time-bound mandamus directing the Speaker to conclude the pending disqualification proceedings within two months.