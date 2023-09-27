MHC directs RK Suresh to approach special court for relief

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the BJP functionary and film actor R K Suresh to approach the special court under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (TNPID) Act to get relief.

R K Suresh moved the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking to de-freeze the bank account.

The case was listed before Justice N Anand Venkatesh. The counsel for Suresh submitted that his bank account was freezed in connection with the Aarudhra scam case, but he has nothing to do with the allegation. The petitioner is heavily affected due to his bank account being freezed and sought relief.

The Additional Public Prosecutor A Damodaran appeared for the police submitted the copy of the bank freeze document before the court and the same has been submitted in TNPID court.

After the submission, the judge directed the petitioner to approach the TNPID court and disposed of the petition.

The Economic Offence Wing summoned Suresh to appear for the investigation as his name was also floated in connection with the Aarudhra scam case. Subsequently, his bank account also freezed.