MHC directs Ramanathapuram Collector to allow fiberglass-reinforced plastic-motorized boats

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court directed the Ramanathapuram Collector to consider a petition filed by a fisherman from Rameswaram seeking permission to allow fibreglass-reinforced plastic-motorized boats to travel for the Katchatheevu St. Anthony church festival and further, the court directed the collector to consider the petition within 12 weeks.

Prinso Raimond from Ramanathapuram district had filed a petition on the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court. He stated in his petition that, in 1913, Anthony's Church was established in a small thatched hut in Katchatheevu, where the fishermen used to worship.

Every year a festival is held at Antoniyar Temple in Kachchathivi. The Antoniyar temple festival is going to be held on February 23-24 at Katchatheevu. Since 2010, fishermen and the public have been going to the Katchatheevu festival in motorized country boats. But in 2013, it was banned to go to Katchatheevu by country boat as it was not safe.

Most of the fishermen have upgraded their boats from motorised country boats to fibreglass-reinforced plastic-motorized boats. There was not much difference between the two boats in capacity or engine. A representation was made to the authorities to permit fibreglass boats to travel to Katchatheevu for the St. Antony's Church festival.

However, no action has been taken by the authorities, he said and he sought direction from the authorities to consider the representation made. When the case came up for hearing on Wednesday, Raymond's lawyer asked the court to order the authorities to consider the fishermen's plea by at least 2025. The judges then issued the above order.