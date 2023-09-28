MHC directs prison IG to provide treatment to injured prisoners

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Inspector General (IG) of prisons to provide medical aid to the prisoners in the central prison, Coimbatore, who were injured by an alleged attack of prison wardens.

The case was heard by a division bench of the Madras High Court (MHC) comprising Justice M Sundar and Justice R Sakthivel. The bench directed the additional public prosecutor to place the medical reports of the prisoners and adjourned the matter to September 29.

A petitioner M Sengaiammal filed a Habeas Corpus petition in MHC seeking to produce her son Dinesh, who is serving his sentence in central prison, Coimbatore, before the court.

The petitioner said that her son Dinesh and 9 other prisoners were attacked by warders with sharp objects and lathi on September 23, due to this attack the petitioner's son was severely injured, the petition reads. The petitioner also stated that the prison officials are not providing any medical treatment to her son and other injured prisoners, even though they are injured severely.

The petitioner also said that her son has been detained in solitary confinement and has cut wounds all over his body.

However, the additional public prosecutor E.Raj Thilak appeared for the police contended that four warders were attacked in the prison by the prisoners.

After the submission, the bench also directed to place the medical reports of the injured warders and adjourned the case.