MHC directs Pondy Univ to appoint registrar by end of June

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) directed Pondicherry University to appoint the registrar within June 30 by conducting the selection process.

The first division bench, comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad, heard the petition moved by the Pondicherry University Non-Teaching Staff Welfare Association seeking to fill up the vacant post of registrar.

The petitioner submitted that the registrar should be appointed among the eligible persons in terms of recruitment rules and issue fresh advertisements. Further, it was sought to direct the University to complete the recruitment process of the registrar and controller of examination within the time frame stipulated by the court.

The counsel representing the University submitted that the selection committee has been constituted and a letter has been issued to conduct an interview on April 6 and 7. However, the selection process has been postponed considering the ensuing Parliament election.

After the submission, the bench directed the State and Pondicherry University to continue with the selection process of the registrar as it commenced more than six months back. The interview should be conducted by the end of May and the entire selection process for the appointment of the registrar shall be concluded by June 30, wrote the bench.