MHC directs police to file status report of Kodanad case probe

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the police to file the status report of the investigation in the Kodanad dacoity cum murder case.

The accused of the Kodanad case Deepu, Satheesan, and Santhosh Samy filed a petition in the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking to set aside the Nilgiri district court's order and direct the police to investigate former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, VK Sasikala, Ilavarasi, Sudhakaran, former collector of Nilgiri district, former Superintendent of Police Murali Rambha and others.

The case was listed before Justice N Anand Venkatesh. The police submitted that the investigation is still in progress and requested further time to file the status report of the investigation.

After the submission, the judge granted further time and directed the police to file the report on September 21 and adjourned the case.

In 2017, a dacoity occurred in late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's Kodanad estate and a guard of the estate Om Bahadur was also killed.