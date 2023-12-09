MHC directs lower court to re-consider compassionate appointment

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Principal Judge Cuddalore to consider the compassionate appointment of a judicial staff's son, which was negativated as it is not satisfying the government order.

Petitioner S Satheesh Kumar moved the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking to quash the proceedings of the Principal Judge, Cuddalore refused to appoint him on compassionate grounds.

The case was listed before a division bench comprising Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice K Rajasekar.

According to the petitioner, his father joined the judicial service as a junior bailiff in 1998, as he was affected by polio attack and in 2020, sought voluntary retirement on the ground of medical invalidation.

The petitioner stated that after 9 months of lapse his father was referred to the medical board and the retirement order was passed in December 2021. Subsequently, his father represented another application seeking a job for his son (petitioner) on compassionate grounds.

However, his representation was refused by the Principal Judge, Cuddalore citing government order, as he had crossed 53 years of age at the time of invalidation.

The petitioner contended that, if his father had referred to the medical board in time, the entire problem will not have arisen and there was a delay on the part of the respondent, and sought to quash the proceedings negativates compassionate appointment.

The counsel appeared for respondents who contended that the outer age limit for a government servant to claim compassionate appointment on medical grounds should be within 53 years as per the 2020 government order.

After the submission, the judge quashed the proceedings and directed Principal Judge Cuddalore to consider the petitioner's representation and pass necessary orders within two months.