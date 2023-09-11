MHC directs govt to file report in prohibit improper use of government emblems

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the State government to file a report for the actions taken to prohibit the improper use of government emblems and names in private vehicles.

A petitioner B Krithika moved the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking to direct the Tamil Nadu government to prohibit the use of improper use of government emblems and names in private vehicles, under the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950, and the Prevention of Insults to National Honor Act, 1971.

The case was listed before the first division bench comprising Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and P D Audikesavalu.

The petitioner contended that there is no provision of law that entails any vehicle to stick G (government) in the vehicles.

There is no need for government vehicles to paint the G with red color or stick G elsewhere in the vehicle, said the petitioner.

The petitioner also contended that the State has not properly implemented the MHC order to remove the bull guards from the vehicles.

The State should implement spot checks which can be video graphed, if any political party or those posing themselves to be so, refuse to cooperate with the enforcement agencies, submitted the petitioner.

After the submission, the bench directed the State to file an action taken report regarding the prohibition of improper use of government emblems and names in private vehicles and posted the case to September 20 for further hearing.