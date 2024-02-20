MHC directs further probe in misappropriation of SICA funds allegation

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the police department to investigate further in the case lodged by the South Indian Cinematographers Association (SICA) on an allegation of misappropriation of funds and directed to file the final report as expeditiously as possible.

Justice AD Jagadish Chandira said he would order administrative action against the inspector who had filed the final report in a lackadaisical manner but softened the stand after the State Public Prosecutor's request. However, the court noted that such casual investigation is seen in several cases.

The government counsel submitted the affidavits of the police inspectors who handled the case, stating that they were on long medical leave while investigating the case.

The government counsel also submitted that the city police commissioner has appointed Arokia Ravindran, assistant commissioner, Teynampet, to investigate the case.

A memo was filed before the metropolitan magistrate, Saidapet, and permission was also obtained for further investigation.

After the submissions, the judge directed to file a final report after the completion of the investigation and disposed of the contempt petition.

In 2016 the petitioner, cinematographer cum actor, Ilavarasu, being the general secretary of the SICA lodged a complaint against previous office bearers of the association on the allegation of misappropriation of the association's fund to the tune of Rs 40 lakh.

Subsequently, he filed a petition in Madras High Court seeking to direct the police to complete the investigation.

In March 2023 the Madras High Court directed the T Nagar police to file the investigation report within four months. However, Ilavarasu filed a contempt petition in Madras High Court against the police stating that the final report was not filed within the stipulated time.

The police submitted that the investigation was completed and the final report was also filed on December 13, 2023.

Countering this, the counsel for Ilavarasu submitted that the investigation was not done properly and without conducting any inquiry, to wriggle out the contempt action, the police filed the final report.