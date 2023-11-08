MHC directs EPS to file documents removing KC Palanisamy from AIADMK

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) to submit the evidence and documents regarding the removal of former Member of Parliament (MP) KC Palanisamy from AIADMK.

KC Palanisamy moved the Madras High Court seeking to set aside the refusal of defamation case filed by him against EPS.

The counsel appeared for EPS contended that KC Palanisamy was removed from the party when it was headed by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

After the submission Justice G Jayachandran directed EPS to file documents and papers regarding the removal of KC Palanisamy and adjourned the matter to November 12.

EPS filed a civil suit against KC Palanisamy alleging that he is distributing fake membership card and illegally receiving money from others.

Subsequently K C Palanisamy field a defamation case in GeorgeTown Metropolitan court against EPS stating that his reputation is tarnished by the civil suit.