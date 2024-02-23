MHC directs ECI to consider GK Vasan's bi-cycle symbol claim with seniority

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to consider the application of Tamil Maanila Congress- Moopanar(TMC-M) president G K Vasan, claiming bicycle symbol for the ensuing 2024 general election with seniority.

A division bench comprising Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq heard the petition preferred by GK Vasan seeking to direct the ECI to allot bi-cycle symbol to his party.

The counsel Niranjan Rajagopal for ECI submitted that the commission is ready to consider the application filed by the petitioner earlier this month.

The counsel appeared for Vasan submitted that his client's application should have to be considered with seniority as his party held the symbol since 1996.

After the submission the bench directed the petitioner to file a fresh application before ECI enclosing all the documents. The bench also directed the ECI to consider the application with seniority and disposed of the petition.

GK Vasan moved the MHC as his application filed before ECI has not considered.

In 1996 the ECI allotted the bicycle symbol to TMC when it was led by GK Moopanar for contesting the election. Subsequently, the ECI recognised TMC after its victory in 1996 election.

After the demise of Moopanar, TMC was taken over by his son Vasan and later it was merged with Indian National Congress(INC), in 2002.

Later, Vasan parted away from INC in 2014, approached the ECI seeking bicycle symbol again, however, his request was rejected as bicycle is a reserved symbol.

After the intervention of MHC, in 2019 the ECI agreed to allot bicycle symbol, if TMC contested in two seats. However, in 2019 election TMC was given only one seat in NDA alliance, hence, Vasan was not availed the bicycle symbol.