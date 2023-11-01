MHC directs DVAC to submit status report on investigation against Ex minister Kamaraj

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) on Wednesday directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to submit a status report of the investigation on an alleged corruption case filed against the AIADMK former minister R Kamaraj.

Petitioner Va Pugazhendi, a supporter of ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam moved the MHC seeking to direct DVAC to take action against former minister Kamaraj on a complaint lodged by him.

The case was listed before Justice A D Jagadish Chandira.

According to the petitioner, during the last AIADMK regime after the demise of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the then minister of food and civil supplies Kamaraj indulged in various 'nefarious' activities. During his ministership, he procured substandard quality of masoor dal which was banned by Jayalalithaa, reads the petition.

During the AIADMK regime headed by Edappadi K Palaniswami, from January 2017, Kamaraj looted Rs.350 crores of public money by procuring various types of dal and oils at a high price compared to the market rate. It was also contended that the former minister favoured Christy Group and rejected other bidders who offered low prices during the tender.

Further, the petitioner also contended that DVAC has replied that a detailed inquiry was registered to his complaint lodged in 2018. However, the petitioner sought to speed up the investigation to complete it and take action against the former minister.

The counsel appeared for DVAC has submitted that similar complaints have been lodged against the former minister and a detailed inquiry has been initiated regarding the complaints.

After the submission, the judge directed the DVAC to submit the status report of the investigation and adjourned the hearing on November 15.