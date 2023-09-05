MHC directs DVAC to file counter in new secretariat case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to file a counter to the impleading petition filed by AIADMK former MP Jayavardhan, in the alleged illegalities in the construction of a new secretariat complex.

The case was listed before a division bench of the Madras High Court (MHC) comprising Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice P B Balaji.

The Advocate General (AG) R Shunmagasundaram appeared for the State contended that there is absolutely, no material evidence produced before the Justice Ragupathi commission constituted to probe the case.

Even though the DVAC probed this case for more than 4 years, no evidence disclosed till now, said the AG.

Further, the AG argued that this implead petition has no bonafide and it is filed on the political ground.

Senior counsel Dinakaran appeared for Jayavardhan and contended that this court has observed that DVAC is like a chameleon that changes color as to who is in power and sought to implead him in this case.

During the DMK regime in 2006-2011, a new extravagant secretariat building was constructed in Omandurar Government Estate, Chennai.

The successor government led by the AIADMK raised irregularities in the construction of the new Secretariat and set up an inquiry commission chaired by retired Justice Ragupathi to investigate the alleged irregularities.

Subsequently, the DMK moved the MHC challenging this commission, and the MHC ordered the dissolution of the commission. Further, the MHC ordered the State to hand over the collected evidence by the commission to the DVAC and directed to take action if any irregularities were found. However, the DMK once again went to the MHC to quash the government order allowing them to probe into the investigation. The MHC also quashed the government order.

Challenging this order, the AIADMK filed appeal petitions in the MHC.

While those appeal petitions are still pending in the MHC, Jayavardhan filed a new petition to initiate the DVAC investigation.