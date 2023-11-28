MHC directs DVAC to conclude probe against former Minister R Kamaraj

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to conclude the investigation of corruption allegations against former Minister R Kamaraj of AIADMK within six months.

State Public Prosecutor (SPP) Hasan Mohammed Jinnah appeared before Justice A D Jagadish Chandira and submitted that a detailed inquiry is underway, the DVAC had started collecting the evidence and documents in this regard.

Since there is a voluminous number of documents running to more than 24,000 pages, SPP sought time to conclude the investigation.

Objecting to this, V Suresh counsel for Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-corruption NGO, DVAC has done nothing in this case for the past two years, hence additional time should not been given to them. We have divided every document received through RTI, regarding the corruption in our affidavit and also stated the loss to the State exchequer and details of the corruption, but no action has been taken, said the counsel.

SPP submitted that the DVAC has to collect documents from relevant departments and needs to record the statements of the complainant, hence sought time. SPP also submitted that one of the complainants, Va Pugazhendi will be inquired in a week regarding the allegation.

After the submission, the judge directed the DVAC to conclude the investigation in six months and disposed of the petition.

Va Pugazhendi, a supporter of ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam moved the MHC seeking to direct DVAC to take action against former Minister Kamaraj on a complaint lodged by him.

After the demise of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the then minister of food and civil supplies Kamaraj indulged in various 'nefarious' activities and looted Rs.350 crore of public money, Pugazhendi alleged.

Another petitioner, Arappor Iyakkam, also filed the petition to take action regarding the complaint given by the NGO in 2018 against Kamaraj, alleging Rs 2,028 crores of public money looted by the former Minister while procuring dal, sugar, and other essential commodities.