MHC directs DGIT, MCA to respond on plea seeking probe into Udhayanidhi Stalin’s asset disclosures

Further, claiming that the 2021 election affidavit of the Deputy Chief Minister had disclosed that he had advanced a loan of Rs 11.06 crore to Snow Housing Private Limited, the petitioner said, the 2026 affidavit reflected the loan amount to be only Rs 10 crore without any explanation whatsoever as to whether the rest of Rs 1.06 crore had been repaid, converted, or otherwise adjusted.

He also said, the Deputy Chief Minister had a relatively modest income aggregating to approximately Rs 2.02 crore over a period of five years prior to 2020 whereas the subsequent years reflect a sharp increase in income, aggregating to over Rs 10.98 crore.

Asserting that false or incomplete disclosure of assets by the candidates contesting in elections not only violates the statutory provisions under the Representation of the People Act of 1951 but also directly impairs the fundamental right of voters to be fully informed, the petitioner sought a direction to the DGIT (Investigation) and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the issue.