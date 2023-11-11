MHC directs Centre to produce documents denying passport renewal to Pazha Nedumaran

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Union Government to submit necessary documents in regard with the denial of passport renewal for Pazha Nedumaran, a supporter of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

Pazha Nedumaran moved the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking to direct the regional passport office, Chennai to renew his passport. The case was listed before Justice Anita Sumanth.

The petitioner stated that his passport renewal was denied by the regional passport office during routine renewal.

On May 03, the passport office also sent a letter stating that they have received an adverse report against him, specified with three IPC cases, said the petitioner. On the basis of the report his renewal was denied, the petitioner said.

The petitioner also submitted that there is no investigation or charge sheet filed against him and none of these three cases is pending before any court of law.

The counsel for the regional passport office submitted a typed set of documents stating that due to security reasons especially the petitioner's association with LTTE, his passport renewal is denied.

Advocate Kavitha Deenadayalan appeared for Pazha Nedumaran contended that the typed set of documents are not in support of the respondent's submission.

After the submission the judge directed the regional passport office to produce necessary documents for the denial of passport renewal and adjourned the matter to November 24 for further hearing.