MHC directs CB-CID to file status report regarding panchayat president's surrender

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) directed the CB-CID to file a status report regarding the surrender of Serangulam village panchayat president in a case of abducting Rs.20 crore worth of property by producing forged documents.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh heard the petition filed by R Rosline, who lodged a complaint against the Serangulam village panchayat president Amutha, alleging abducted her family property.

The petitioner submitted that the investigation agency is not probing the complaint properly and the accused is admitted to the hospital by raising fake health complications. The counsel appearing for CB-CID submitted that Amutha was jailed after a medical examination.

After the submissions, the judge directed the investigation agency to file a status report and adjourned the matter to March 20 for further submission.

A litigant R Rosline filed a petition in MHC stating that Amutha associated with her husband's brother Raja produced forged documents and abducted a family property that was entitled to her mother-in-law and daughter as her husband died.

The litigant also contended that Amutha produced a fake death certificate of her mother-in-law and forged a legal heir certificate.

Further, another associate of Amutha impersonated Roseline with a forged ration card and executed a deed abducting the property.

The local police did not take any action against Amutha as she has close nexus with political leaders, said the litigant.