MHC directs Annamalai Univ to promote associate professors as professors

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Chidambaram Annamalai University to promote the associate professors to professors within three months.

A division bench comprising Justice Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq observed that it is also pertinent to mention that unlike in the case of ordinary promotions, the issue of seniority is not interlinked to the promotions which are given to the faculty under the UGC career advancement scheme (CAS).

The court held that the appellants are entitled to dual promotion as long as they fulfill the eligibility criteria as mentioned in the UGC regulations, and they cannot be denied their right to be considered for promotion on account of the inaction or failure of the respondent university in conducting CAS promotions by the screening -cum -evaluation committee as required under the regulations.

The fact that the respondent university has not conducted the CAS Selection/Screening- cum -Evaluation committee for the past so many years itself is a violation of the UGC Regulations, observed the Justice.

While it is incumbent upon the university to conduct such committee from time to time as required under the UGC Regulations, it would be sheer injustice to the faculty members if the university while itself violating the UGC regulations, also deprives the faculty members of their right to be considered for promotion, read the judgment.

The counsel Arivudainambi appeared for the Annamalai University contended that for promotion to the post of professor, the appellants have to put in a minimum period of three years of service in the post of associate professor.

In the present case, even on the same date when the petitioners were conferred with promotion to the post of associate professor, they want them to be conferred with further promotion to the post of professor without even putting three years of service, as mandated under the CAS, he added.

According to the appellants, in 2018 the university issued a notification inviting applications from eligible teachers and other academic staff of the university under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) for promotion to the posts of associate Professor as well as Professor, dual promotion.

However, the selected faculties were not given dual promotions, the university elevated them only as associate professors, alleged the appellants.

Challenging this the appellants moved the MHC in 2020. However, the single judge dismissed their petition.

Subsequently, they appealed before the MHC challenging the single-judge order. It may be noted a batch of appeals filed in the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking to set aside the order issued by the single judge of the court and direct the Annamalai University to promote them.