MHC directs a welfare association to implead NLCIL as a party

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed a petitioner to implead (Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited) NLCIL in a case seeking to implement the provisions contained in Chapter VI and VII of the Tamil Nadu Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Rules, 2017.

The case was listed before Justice S Vaidiyanathan. The petitioner K Asaithambi represented NLC Land Acquisition Affected Neglected Welfare Association moved the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking to implement some promises reportedly given to the land owners, who have given their lands to the various projects of NLCIL, under the Tamil Nadu Lignite (Acquisition of Land) Act, 1953.

According to the petitioner, the erstwhile land owners were not adequately compensated either in terms of monetary compensation or in terms of employment in the projects. The Tamil Nadu government has not initiated any rehabilitative measures to ameliorate the conditions of the persons whose lands were acquired for NLCIL projects.

After the submission, the judge wanted to hear the NLCIL side arguments and directed the petitioner to implead the NLCIL as a party and posted the matter to September 4 for further hearing.