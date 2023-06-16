MHC directed Raj Bhavan's RTI officer to take action within 8 weeks

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the appellant authority of Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan to take action against the RTI application seeking an explanation about the Sanatan Dharma quotes used by the Governor during his speeches, within 8 weeks.

Advocate Duraisamy filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking to direct the RTI appellant authority of Raj Bhavan to take action on his petition, which was given demanding an explanation about the quotes sanatan dharma, in the Governor's speeches.

The petition was listed before Justice M Dhandapani of the Madras High Court. According to the petitioner, he has sent a petition to the appellant authority of the Raj Bhavan to provide a proper explanation regarding the quotes used by Governor RN Ravi during his public speech mentioning sanatan dharma, Hindu religion etc., However, the appellant authority has said that such questions will not come under the RTI act, said the petitioner.

Challenging this, another petition was sent questioning the basis of Sanatan dharma quotes contained in the Governor's speech while holding a noble position, said the petitioner and mentioned that no action has been taken to his petition.