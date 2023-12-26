MHC confirms life sentence to tenant for setting ablaze house owner

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) confirmed the life sentence imposed on a woman for murdering her house owner by setting ablaze, due to enmity.

A division bench of MHC comprising Justice R Suresh Kumar and Justice K Kumaresh Babu, heard the appeal filed by a life sentence convict Jamuna Rani in connection with a murder charge.

The prosecution has proved the case beyond reasonable doubt and therefore the reasoning given by the lower court and the conclusion to declare the accused as guilty of an offense punishable under Section 302 IPC is fully justifiable, wrote the bench. Hence, the bench upheld the lower court's conviction and life sentence by dismissing the appeal.

The prosecution contended that the accused was residing as a tenant in a house at Vadapalani owned by Krishnaveni (deceased). The daughter of the deceased, Rani also resides in the same house in a separate portion. It was submitted that Rani headed a self-help group, in which the accused and her aunt are also members. Since there had been some wrangle between the accused and Rani, due to the transaction of money for the self-help group, hence they both developed enmity, said the prosecution.

Aggrieved by the enmity, Krishnaveni forced the accused to vacate from her house. Two months later, the accused vacated the house and the balance advance amount after deducting the pending two months rent, was repaid by Krishnaveni.

However, the accused lodged a complaint against Krishnaveni stating that she has to pay Rs.85,000 as a balance advance. The police enquired about the complaint and closed it.

Due to this, the accused developed vengeance against Krishnaveni and planned to murder her, said the prosecution. In July 2016, the accused went to Balavinayagar temple, Vadapalani with a motive to kill Krishnaveni, where she was running a flower shop. It was contended that the accused poured oil on Krishnaveni and set her ablaze. Krishnaveni sustained fatal injuries all over her body and succumbed to death the next day.

The Sessions Judge, Chennai found the accused under section 302 of IPC and sentenced the convict to life imprisonment with Rs. 5000 as fine.