MHC: Collectors told to act swiftly on orderly system complaints

The direction was issued when a batch of cases relating to the abolition of the orderly system in Tamil Nadu came up for hearing before a Division Bench comprising Justices S. M. Subramaniam and K. Surender.

During the hearing, the Government of Tamil Nadu informed the court that a Government Order (GO) had already been issued for the abolition of the orderly system in the police department. The State further submitted that, pursuant to the Government Order, instructions have been issued to police officials to ensure the complete elimination of the orderly system across the State.