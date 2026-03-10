MHC: Collectors told to act swiftly on orderly system complaints

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed district Collectors across Tamil Nadu to conduct inquiries and take prompt action if complaints are received regarding the continuation of the orderly system in the State.
The direction was issued when a batch of cases relating to the abolition of the orderly system in Tamil Nadu came up for hearing before a Division Bench comprising Justices S. M. Subramaniam and K. Surender.
During the hearing, the Government of Tamil Nadu informed the court that a Government Order (GO) had already been issued for the abolition of the orderly system in the police department. The State further submitted that, pursuant to the Government Order, instructions have been issued to police officials to ensure the complete elimination of the orderly system across the State.
Recording the submission, the judges directed the District Collectors to inquire into any complaints received regarding the continuation of the orderly practice and take expeditious action.
Further, the judges observed that if the policy decision to abolish the orderly system is not implemented, action could be initiated not only against district Collectors but also against the concerned police officials under the relevant service rules. The Bench then adjourned the matter to March 23 for further hearing.