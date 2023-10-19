MHC asks TN to consider plea to enact law to protect VAOs

CHENNAI: The Chief Justice of the Madras High Court has directed the State to consider the representation seeking to enact a law to protect and safeguard the village administrative officer (VAO) and take appropriate action.

Petitioner R Arul Raj, representing the Village Administrative Officer’s Association, moved the High Court seeking to direct the State to enact a law to safeguard VAOs. The case was listed before the first division bench comprising Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy.

The petitioner contended that when the VAOs are facing numerous problems and threats when they are engaged in law and order duties, especially while monitoring the smuggling and illegal transportation of sand and rocks. Therefore, the VAOs are unable to discharge the duties without fear, said the petitioner

It was also submitted that Loordhu Francis, a VAO in Murappanadu village, was murdered on April 25 as he lodged a complaint against the sand mafias.

Further, it was submitted that the maximum number of villages does not have any sufficient quarters for the VAOs and nearly 40 per cent of the posts are vacant.