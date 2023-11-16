MHC appoints retired Judge K Kannan to mediate dispute between STR and Vels Film

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) has appointed retired Judge K Kannan to settle the dispute between actor Silambarasan TR and Vels Film International Limited.

It was objected before Justice C Saravanan, the appointment of senior advocate NL Raja as mediator to settle the case. After the objection, the judge appointed retired Judge K Kannan to settle the dispute.

Film production company Vels Film International moved the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking to restrain the actor Silambarasan from acting in any other film without completing the film 'Corona Kumar' as he was promised.

The film production company also claimed that he was already paid Rs 4.5 crore as advance out of the total salary of Rs 9.5 crore in 2021, for acting in its film 'Corona Kumar'.

On November 10, Simbu furnished Rs.1 crore as security in compliance with the court's order. The judge also refused the plea of the film production company to restrain Silambarasan from acting in any other film without completing 'Corona Kumar'.