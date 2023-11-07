MHC appoints advocate commissioner to record evidence from EPS

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has appointed advocate commissioner to record evidence from the Leader of Opposition (LOP) and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) in a defamation suit in connection with Kodanad heist cum murder case.

Justice N Sathish Kumar allowed the application filed by EPS and appointed advocate Karthikei Balan as advocate commissioner to record evidence.

EPS filed an application in the Madras High Court(MHC) seeking to appoint an advocate commissioner to record his evidence at his residence in the defamation suit filed against Delhi based journalist Mathew Samuel for linking him in the 2017 Kodanad heist cum murder case.

The application stated that as he is the LOP of the State it would be hardship for other litigants and court staffs because of the security protocols would have to be followed if he appeared.

Irreparable loss and prejudice would be caused if the court is not inclined to allow the application seeking appointment of an advocate commissioner for examination of my evidence, read the application.

In 2019, EPS filed a defamation suit seeking damages of Rs 1.10 crore from the New Delhi-based journalist, his crew members as well as the Kodanad case accused V. Sayan and C. Valayar Manoj, for having released a video accusing him of being involved in the Kodanad crime.

After the filing of written statements by all the defendants in the suit, the matter was referred to the Additional Master Court-I for recording of evidence. However, EPS has not appeared before the master court citing several reasons, including security issues, for his inability to appear in person.

The master had returned the case bundle to MHC on July 21 this year.