MHC allows advocates to stage indefinite fasting demanding Tamil as an official language in court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) allowed the advocates to stage indefinite fasting at Chennai, demanding Tamil as an official language in the High Court.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh observed that the indefinite fasting can commence from February 28 near Rajarathinam Stadium at Marshalls Road. The judge also posted the matter to March 6 for reporting compliance.

The judge also directed the advocates not to disturb the general public and maintain the law and order while staging the protest.

When the government advocate objected to the indefinite fasting raising law and order problem, the judge quipped "that most of the advocates are interested in earning money, hence fewer advocates only will participate in the protest".

Advocate Bhagavath Singh moved the MHC seeking to allow them to sit in fast demanding Tamil as an official language of all the courts under the jurisdiction of MHC, as the police denied the permission.

The petitioner sought permission to stage the fasting near the Collector's office or Thiruvalluvar statue at Marina Beach.

However, the petitioner also submitted that the Court may also identify any other places to hold the indefinite fasting.

Hence the court suggested Rajarathinam Stadium to hold the indefinite fasting expressing their views demanding Tamil as an official language in MHC proceedings.