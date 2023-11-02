MHC adjourns suo-motu case against minister KKSSR Ramachandran

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has adjourned the hearing of a suo - motu revision petition against the discharge of minister KKSSR Ramachandran from a disproportionate asset (DA) case.



The senior counsel NR Elango appeared for the minister contended that there is no ground in the revision petition against KKSSR and doesn't know what is to be defended. The counsel sought to revise the suo-motu revision petition.

After the submission, Justice G Jayachandran observed that he would look into the matter in accordance with his jurisdiction and adjourned the matter to November 27 for further hearing.

On August 23, Justice Anand Venkatesh reopened the discharge of KKSSR Ramachandran, his wife Aadhilakshmi, and his friend from a DA case, which was registered in 2011. The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) had registered the case against KKSSR, his wife, and his friend KSP Shanmugamoorthy alleging amassing assets far in excess of known sources of income when Ramachandran was a minister between 2006 - 2011 in DMK regime.

However, the DMK came back to power in 2021 the Srivilliputhur special court discharged KKSSR, his wife, and friend from the DA case.