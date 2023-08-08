MHC adjourns NLC labour strike case for appointing mediator

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has posted, the petition filed by Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL) regarding to restrain the labour dispute strike, to Friday to decide about appointing a retired single judge to mediate the dispute between labour and the management.

The petition was listed before Justice M Dhandapani. The judge observed that he will appoint retired Justice V Ramasubramanian as a mediator to resolve the dispute between the labour union and the management. The judge also observed that registered and recognised unions only can be allowed to mediate.

Further, the judge expressed his disappointment that the Cuddalore Superintendent of Police (SP) failed to submit the report about the earmarked place for labours to strike. The judge ordered the SP to file the report on August 11, if any further failure in submission the SP and Collector will be directed to appear before the court.

However, the counsel N Nithianadam for NLCIL, said that there is a separate officer for NLCIL under the labour dispute act to settle the matter.

Aggrieved by this submission the judge questioned whether the NLCIL is willing to settle this matter or mount it. The NLCIL moved the MHC to restrain the Jeeva Oppandha Thozhilalar Sangam which led to the labour strike demanding pay raise and permanent labour. Further, the NLCIL sought protection for the company and labour willing to work.

However, the matter was posted to August 11 for appointing a mediator.