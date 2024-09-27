MHC adjourns Madras Race Club’s contempt plea against Revenue Department secretary

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court adjourned the contempt petition preferred by Madras Race Club against P Amudha, the principal secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management department, for taking possession of the leased out land allegedly violating the Court's order.

A division bench of Justice SS Sundar and Justice K Rajasekar heard the contempt petition moved by the club.

According to the club the revenue department is claiming that the subject land was taken possession followed by the termination of lease order issued on September 9, which is against the undertaking given by the Advocate General (AG) before the Court.

AG PS Raman submitted that a separate order of termination will be issued after proper intimation, said the race club. Now, the State is trying to possess the property without complying with the Court's order and hence sought to take action against the principal secretary of Revenue and disaster management.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran on behalf of the State submitted that compromise talks are underway between the government and the race club, hence sought adjournment. After the submission, the bench posted the matter after three weeks.