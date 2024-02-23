MHC adjourns EPS's defamation suit against a journalist

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) adjourned the defamation suit filed by the Leader of Opposition (LOP) Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) against Mathew Samuel, Delhi-based journalist, for making allegations against the former connecting him with the Kodanad heist cum murder case.

The case was listed before Justice N Sathish Kumar.

The counsel appeared for the journalist and sought time to file a counter affidavit.

After the submission, the judge posted the matter to March 15 and observed that this would be the last adjournment on the next hearing the arguments must commence.

In 2019, AIADMK general secretary EPS filed a defamation suit seeking damages of Rs 1.10 crore from Mathew Samuel and his crew members as well as the Kodanad case accused V Sayan and C Valayar Manoj, of having released a video accusing him of being involved in the Kodanad crime.

After the filing of written statements by all the defendants in the suit, the matter was referred to the Additional Master Court-I for recording of evidence. However, EPS has not appeared before the master court citing several reasons, including security issues, for his inability to appear in person.

Further, he also filed a petition seeking to appoint an advocate commissioner to record his evidence from his residence.

Subsequently, an advocate commissioner was appointed by the court and he also submitted the evidence recorded from EPS in the defamation suit, before the court.

However, a division bench of the Madras High Court directed EPS to appear before the master court to record his evidence and observed all are equal in the eyes of the law.