MHC adjourns AIADMK GC meeting case to June 15

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday adjourned the AIADMK general council meeting case to June 15, 2023.

The party's General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's (EPS) counsel said that no one has excluded O Panneerselvam from contesting in the AIADMK General Secretary election, however, he can't find the least strength to propose his name as a candidate.

The senior advocate Vijay Narayan who appeared on behalf of EPS proceeded with his arguments before a division bench comprising Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq on Monday.

In his argument, the counsel mentioned that the single judge upheld the AIADMK general council meeting and general secretary election.

Further, the counsel submitted that OPS announced a general council meeting by misusing the party's letterhead, and this is nothing but a fake council meeting.

On countering the removal of the OPS from the party, he said that the general council has the power to take disciplinary actions on any member of the party, the bye-laws are not written in stone and they can be changed from time to time as even the Indian constitution also has been changed more than hundred times, he added.

As OPS acted against the principles of the party and made an attempt to remove the district secretaries, he was removed from the party as per the demand of the general council members, senior counsel said.

After the EPS counsel closed their arguments, OPS counsel asked for time to file counterarguments. The bench posted the case on June 15 for further hearing.