MGR's birth anniversary reminds us our goal to seize power, says EPS

CHENNAI: On the eve of AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran’s 108th birth anniversary, the party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami made a clarion call to the party functionaries and cadre to take an oath to work hard and bring the party back to the path of victory.

“Dedication and hard work from each and every member of the party is important to dismantle and destroy the conspiracy of the enemies and uphold democracy. It is our duty and responsibility to ensure a good government for the people of the State,” said Palaniswami in his letter on Thursday to the party cadre and functionaries.

He appealed to the cadre to lead the party towards success. “We should take a pledge on this day (the birth anniversary of MGR) to dedicate ourselves to the welfare of the people and ensure the return of the AIADMK regime by uprooting the DMK’s anti-people government," he said.

He also hailed the MGR that he carved a niche for himself by implementing schemes like the free meal scheme for students and the free veshti and dhoti scheme. He continued that these schemes created a legacy and left a permanent mark in the history of the State.

He urged the functionaries to celebrate MGR’s birth anniversary elaborately to propagate his government’s welfare schemes for the downtrodden and poor.